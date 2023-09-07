IMD weather update: Light to widespread rainfall predicted in THESE states for the next 3 days; check full list here

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted active monsoon conditions over north Peninsular, central, and adjoining East India for the next three to four days. As per IMD, light to isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Marathwada on September 7, Konkan and Goa and Madhya Maharashtra during September 7 to 10 and over Gujarat region on September 7 and 8.

The weather department has also predicted rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala and over Coastal and South Interior Karnataka till September 10.

Separately, it said, "Light or moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall or thunderstorm and lightning with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Madhya Pradesh during September 6 to 10, Vidarbha on September 7."

Furthermore, IMD added that heavy rainfall activity is very likely over Assam and Meghalaya during September 8 to 10, and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during September 7 to 10.

As for West Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan, the weather agency has predicted light or moderate to heavy rainfall activity till September 8. Meanwhile, Uttarakhand is likely to receive rainfall during September 8 to 10.

Rain-related disasters have claimed the lives of 111 people and affected 45,650 families in Uttarakhand this year, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Premchand Agarwal said on Wednesday.

Replying to a question by opposition members in the assembly, Agarwal said natural disasters triggered by heavy rain led to the deaths of 111 people and injuries to 72. The disasters also affected 45,650 families, who have been granted financial assistance of Rs 30.40 crore.

Haridwar district accounts for 35,400 of the families affected. Rs 18.97 crore has been distributed to these families, Agarwal said.

The extent of damage caused in different parts of the state is still being ascertained, he said.

