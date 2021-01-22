scorecardresearch
IMF's Gita Gopinath shares Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati clip praising her, says 'won't get over it'

International Monetary Fund Chief Economist Gita Gopinath on Friday shared a video from television show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' on Twitter in which host Amitabh Bachchan asked a question about the former to a contestant.

Gopinath, who is a "huge" fan of Bachchan, called the video special and said she won't get over it.

Gopinath, who was born in India, is the Economic Counsellor and Director of the Research Department at the IMF. She is on leave of public service from Harvard University's Economics department where she is the John Zwaanstra Professor of International Studies and of Economics. Earlier, she was the Economic Adviser to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan from 2016-18.

In the video, Bachchan asks the contestant to identify the organisation for which Gita Gopinath works as chief economist since.

Praising Gopinath, Bachchan, in the video, says, "Her face is so beautiful that no one can relate it to economy."

He also took to Twitter for thanking Gopinath, saying that he said every word about her with "earnestness".

However, not everyone was happy with the veteran actor's remarks about Gopinath, with some Twitter users calling them sexist.

Also Read: BT Insight: How Kaun Banega Crorepati, Dream11 winners get taxed

