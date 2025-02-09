‘Impatient, rude, demanding’: Reddit user slams Indian customers in US, prompts backlash online 

A Reddit post has sparked a heated debate over the behaviour of Indian customers in the US, with a user claiming they are often “impatient, rude, and demanding.” Shared on the r/AskIndia subreddit, the post recounts the user’s experience working in customer service and dealing with Indian-born customers.

“I work customer service, and any Indian I come in contact with, they are impatient, rude, demanding, and treat me like I’m stupid even though I’m in college,” the user wrote. According to the post, these customers “think they can walk all over the staff and demand free crap.”

The Redditor detailed an incident where he struggled to understand a customer’s accent while taking an order. “Like one instance, I was taking an Indian guy’s order and asked him to repeat himself ‘cause I couldn’t understand through his thick accent. He gets mad, rolls his eyes, and says, ‘No wonder you work here.’” Feeling disrespected, the user replied, “EXCUSE ME??? I work at a café, and by the way, once again, it’s a part-time job while I finish college, so buddy, don’t come at me like that.”

The post quickly gained traction, attracting a wave of reactions. Some commenters empathized with the user’s frustration, while others pushed back, warning against generalizing an entire community.

One user wrote, “As an Indian who worked for both Americans as well as for British companies, I can tell you that British Indians are far worse.”

Another added, “Some of them have a deep inferiority complex. So when they become rich, they let out their frustration and anger.”

A third quipped, “They think they've done Ganga Ishnan by going out of India. Now they've become American.”

The discussion brought out a range of perspectives, reflecting broader questions about customer behavior, cultural differences, and stereotypes in a globalized world.