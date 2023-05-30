‘Imran Khan needs glamour': TikTok star Jia Khan expresses desire to marry former Pakistan PM

Pakistan’s former Prime Minister, Imran Khan, got a fan in the form of a UK-based TikToker, Jia Khan, who wants to marry him and is even ready to break up his marriage.

In a video posted online, Jia Khan said she wants to become the fourth wife of Imran Khan and doesn't mind the fact that the cricketer-politician is over 70 years old. She thinks the politician lacks glamour in his life and wants to add this missing part to his life.

Jia Khan wants to break his marriage with Bushra Bibi and wants him to marry her so that she can ‘add glamour’ to his life.

"First he had Jemima, then he had a beautiful, glamourous journalist [as his wife]. Then he had a very religious wife. He needs glamour in his life, he needs a naughty wife," Jia Khan can be seen saying in the video.

Jia Khan doesn't mind the fact that Imran Khan is 70 because "he is Imran Khan.”

Previously, a Pakistani cleric claimed that Imran Khan's marriage with Bushra Biwi was "un-Islamic" as the ceremony was not conducted in line with Islamic Sharia law. Mohammad Saeed, the cleric who solemnised the couple's Islamic marriage in 2018, said it took place during the iddat period of Bushra Bibi.

And for the Pakistani politician, the trouble does not seem to end anytime soon. He is currently facing over 100 cases, and his party is facing a likely ban after attacks on military installations by its supporters, who were protesting against Khan's dramatic arrest in a corruption case on May 9.

This arrest has thrown Imran Khan's party into a deep existential crisis, with dozens of key party leaders quitting daily. However, Imran Khan has announced that he will fight even if will be left alone in the party.

