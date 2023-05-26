Income Tax Dept raids 40 locations in TN linked to minister Senthil Balaji

The Income Tax department is conducting raids in 40 places in Tamil Nadu linked to the state Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji.

The searches are being conducted in cities like Karur, Chennai and Coimbatore, PTI reported. The officials are conducting the raids on the premises of the family, friends and close contractors of the Electricity Minister.

Senthil Balaji is a senior DMK leader from Karur and holds the Prohibition and Excise portfolio in the Tamil Nadu cabinet.

During one of the raids in Karur, clashes broke out between DMK workes and the Incom Tax officials. A few individuals allegedly damaged the windscreen of one of the cars used by the officials.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagham leader MK Stalin is away on an official foreign trip.

Earlier this month, on May 16, the Supreme Court refused to discharge Balaji in the cash-for-jobs scam, setting aside the Madras High Court’s order directing for a fresh investigation against the minister and others in the case. The apex court granted the state police two months to conclude the investigation and submit the report. The court also directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to continue investigating the charges under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

“The investigation officer shall proceed with further investigation in all cases by including the offences under the PC Act (Prevention of Corruption Act). Any let-up on the part of the investigation officer in this regard will pave the way for this court to consider appointing a special investigation team in the future,” the court said.

Senthil Balaji was tied in a cash-for-job scam, dating back to his tenure as the transport minister as a member of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam. During his tenure, recruitments for posts in the Metropolitan Transport Corporation were announced in November 2014. Associates of Balaji allegedly offered jobs to most aspirants in return for cash, and kept a few pending, promising to accommodate once the elections were over.

