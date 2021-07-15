Anand Mahindra reminisces about 'good old days' when Fiat cost only Rs 9,800

Mahindra Group chairperson Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to reminisce about the "good old days" when a car used to cost below Rs 10,000! The Mumbai-based business tycoon shared an old ad of the iconic Fiat 1100. In this ad, the small family car is being sold at Rs 9,800. "Ah the good old days…," Mahindra tweeted.

The ad shared by Mahindra dates back to 1963 when the model was launched. This car was an updated version of Fiat's 1100E model and was manufactured in Mumbai by Premier Automobiles till the end of 2000. Fiat 1100 was available with two petrol engine options-1,089 cc and 1, 221 cc.

Ah the good old days… pic.twitter.com/SNH3Cwirki — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 14, 2021

The latest tweet also made users nostalgic about their old days and vintage cars. A user named Samuel Premkumar shared an old advertisement of Mahindra's Willys Model CJ 33 Jeep. In this ad, Mahindra Group can be seen announcing a Rs 200 reduction in the price of the Willys Model CJ 33 Jeep.

A user shared a bill wherein 5 litres of petrol cost Rs 3.60 and wrote "Were these both at the same time period…"

Were these both at the same time period... pic.twitter.com/rTFmkDKMuA — 🦉AHUM ANSARI🦉 (@charmer_nku) July 14, 2021 Sir, this one also. pic.twitter.com/cPTNFRtMgR — Your Car Helper🚘🚖 (@YourCarHelper1) July 14, 2021 My mama who was a custom officer in the IGI had this car. We were in Karol Bagh. The door use to open front. The comfort was incomparable. Sir we are North East punjabi from Shillong, I remember my father had a contessa classic, the interior was like a flight pic.twitter.com/ndUzP6PWdL — HeadOn (@viru44938417) July 14, 2021

Another user said buying a car was a dream 60 years back and will always remain improbable for India's common man.

And after 60 years this price will also be the same as 9750/-even then we will call it ah..the good old days....

we are mango people...sir..ye tab bhi mehenga sapana tha ye aaj bhi mehnga sapna hai..pr ye sapna sach ho sakta hai iss jamane me..chalo koshish karte hai..🙏💫🙏💫 pic.twitter.com/tuMUydmN5M — RBG (@NikhilRBG) July 14, 2021

The Mahindra Group chairperson has a dedicated social media fan base due to his unique takes on various events-be it Harleen Deol's jaw-dropping catch or the drone attacks in Jammu. Anand Mahindra has 8.4 million followers on Twitter.

Edited by Mehak Agarwal