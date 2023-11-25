IND vs AUS 2nd T20I: When and where to watch, probable playing 11, live-streaming details and more

India eyes an upper hand against Australia in the second of the five-match T20 International series which is set to take place at the Greenfield Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram on November 26. India claimed victory in the opening match courtesy of Rinku Singh's last-ball six, which later turned out to be a no-ball delivered by Australian bowler Sean Abbott.

Carrying forward their winning momentum, India is likely to retain the same playing squad unless last-minute fitness concerns emerge. On the other hand, Australia is expected to introduce changes to its playing 11.

Travis Head and Glenn Maxwell are likely to be included in the match against India. As teams gear up for the showdown, cricket enthusiasts worldwide anticipate a thrilling match

IND vs AUS 2nd T20I: Predicted playing XI

India (IND): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal/Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube/Jitesh Sharma, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar.

Australia (AUS): Mathew Wade, Travis Head, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Aaron Hardie, Nathan Ellis, Kane Richardson/Sean Abbott, Jason Behrendorff, Adam Zampa.

Scheduled on Sunday, November 26 at 7:00 pm IST, the match will be played at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram. For those keen on catching the live action, it will be broadcast on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex. However, for followers who prefer digital streaming, JioCinema app and website have got you covered.

India vs Australia Schedule

November 23, Thursday: India vs Australia 1st T20I - 7:00 PM

November 26, Sunday: India vs Australia 2nd T20I - 7:00 PM

November 28, Tuesday: India vs Australia 3rd T20I - 7:00 PM

December 1, Friday: India vs Australia 4th T20I - 7:00 PM

December 3, Sunday: India vs Australia 5th T20I - 7:00 PM

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan gifts his Rs 50-cr Juhu bungalow 'Prateeksha' to daughter Shweta Nanda