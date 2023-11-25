Amitabh Bachchan gifts his Rs 50-cr Juhu bungalow 'Prateeksha' to daughter Shweta Nanda

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan and his wife Jaya Bachchan have gifted their lavish bungalow, Prateeksha, located in the plush Juhu area of Mumbai, to their daughter Shweta Nanda.

The property in the Vitthalnagar Cooperative Housing Society is spread over two plots measuring 674 square metres and 890.47 square metres, which are collectively valued at approximately Rs 50.63 crore.

The transfer of ownership was formalised through two separate gift deeds, which were signed on November 8. A stamp duty of Rs 50.65 lakh was paid for the registration of the deed.

The Bachchan family lived in Prateeksha for many years at the beginning of Amitabh Bachchan's career. The veteran actor also owns two other bungalows in Juhu -- Jalsa and Janak. The wedding ceremonies of his son Abhishek Bachchan to actor Aishwarya Rai were held in 2007 at the bungalows 'Prateeksha' and 'Jalsa'.

The third bugalow in the locality 'Janak' is reportedly used more like an office by the 81-year-old Bollywood actor.

Shweta Bachchan Nanda is an author, columnist, former model, and entrepreneur. She has authored a bestselling novel, 'Paradise Towers'. She married Nikhil Nanda, MD and Chairman of Escorts Limited, in 2007.

Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Nikhil Nanda have two children – daughter Navya Naveli Nanda and son Agastya Nanda.

As per some reports, it is said that the actor's poet father Harivanshrai Bachchan is said to have given the name 'Prateeksha' to the bungalow and the property also features in one of his poems.

