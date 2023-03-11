IND vs AUS 4th Test: Shubman Gill becomes 2nd youngest Indian opener to hit Test hundred against Australia

On day three of the fourth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia in Ahmedabad, Shubman Gill once again demonstrated why he is a multitalented young batsman across all formats of the game. Gill passed the three-figure mark in the second session on Saturday, recording his second Test 100 and first against Australia in the game's longest format.

Gill fell nine runs short of the three-figure mark in India's glorious victory against Australia in the famous Gabba Test of 2021, missing out on a well-deserving hundred. However, he finally achieved a Test hundred in December of last year against Australia.

Gill had a mediocre start to the current Test series after warming the benches in the first two games, scoring 21 and 5 in the Indore Test, which India lost by 9 runs. However, Gill took advantage of the favourable circumstances and good pitch in Ahmedabad by scoring 100 runs on 194 balls.

The 23-year-old played high-calibre innings in Ahmedabad, balancing caution and aggression throughout his lengthy effort.

BCCI tweeted, “Take a bow, Shubman Gill #INDvAUS #TeamIndia.”

After KL Rahul in 2015 (Sydney Test), Gill became the second-youngest Indian opener to reach a Test hundred against Australia after reaching his 100 in Ahmedabad.

This was Gill's fifth hundred in 2023. In an ODI against New Zealand, the young batsman scored a double hundred. He scored 126 runs against New Zealand in a T20I match at Ahmedabad before the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Also Read: WATCH: Bangladesh cricket star Shakib Al Hasan loses cool, beats fan with a cap