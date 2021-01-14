IND vs AUS 4th Test: Virender Sehwag offers to play in Brisbane as Indian team plagued by injuries

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag has offered his services to play the fourth test match in Brisbane as many team players have been plagued by a series of injuries on their tour of Australia.

Sehwag requested the BBCI to let him play for India in the upcoming test cricket match against Australia on Twitter. Sehwag wrote, "Itne sab players injured hain , 11 na ho rahe hon toh Australia jaane ko taiyaar hoon, quarantine dekh lenge @BCCI".



Itne sab players injured hain , 11 na ho rahe hon toh Australia jaane ko taiyaar hoon, quarantine dekh lenge @BCCI pic.twitter.com/WPTONwUbvj Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 12, 2021

Even if BCCI allows Sehwag to play, it will not be possible due to Australia's strict quarantine rules.

Bowlers like Ishant Sharma and Bhuvneshwar Kumar were ruled out even before the start of the Test series. Mohammed Shami could not take any part in the series after the first Test due to a broken arm. Umesh Yadav was also ruled out of the last two Tests with a strained calf muscle.

Wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant batted with his usual flair to score an aggressive 97 in the third test match but could not keep after taking a blow in the first innings.

Ravindra Jadeja, who dislocated and fractured his thumb, is also a confirmed absentee. Jaspreet Bumrah is suffering from an abdominal strain and Hanuma Vihari has a serious hamstring injury.

With a series of injuries, the management is not left with many choices while selecting the playing-11.

In the four test match series, Australia won the first match, followed by India winning the second fixture. The third match was a draw. The fourth Test match between both sides will be played from January 15 at Gabba in Brisbane. So far, the series is levelled at 1-1.

