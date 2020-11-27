Ind vs Aus: T Natarajan's surprise entry in ODI squad: Here's how Twitter reacted

Thangarasu Natarajan, the Sunrisers Hyderabad left-hand batsman, has been added to India's ODI squad for the four-match series against Australia in Sydney Cricket Ground beginning today. Natarajan has been added to the ODI lineup as a back-up since Navdeep Saini complained of back spasm. The IPL batsman shared this news on social media.

Natarajan tweeted, "That special feel of wearing this special jersey."

Meanwhile, veteran spinner Ishant Sharma, who has recovered from his injury, will give the Border-Gavaskar trophy a miss. Rohit Sharma is currently undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy and his condition will be assessed on December 11, following which a final call will be taken on his participation in the month-long test match series against Australia that will take place from December 17 in Adelaide.

The current ODI lineup helmed by Virat Kohli comprises players like Shikhar Dhawan, Shubham Gill, Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal and Hardik Pandya, according to a latest BCCI update.

