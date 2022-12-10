Ind vs Ban 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli smashes his 72nd ODI to surpass Ricky Ponting, his first since 2019

Former India captain Virat Kohli smashed his first century in the 50-over format since 2019 which took 25 innings, spanning 1,214 days in international cricket. With this, Kohli has now scored 72 centuries in international cricket, moving him into second place behind Sachin Tendulkar in the all-time list. Virat Kohli got out scoring 113 off 90.

After experiencing a severe slump in performance earlier this year, Kohli regained his form in the T20 format, scoring his first T20I century in the Asia Cup, and finishing the ICC T20 World Cup with the most runs scored in the tournament that England won.

Kohli hit 11 boundaries and two sixes for his century on a day when opener Ishan Kishan smashed a ferocious 210 to lay the groundwork for India for a big score.

Kohli's last century came in 2019, when India toured the West Indies following the ODI World Cup. He surpassed the legendary Ricky Ponting to take second place in the spectacular list of most international tons, closing in on India's great Sachin Tendulkar.

Additionally, Kohli reached the milestone of 1000 ODI runs in Bangladesh, passing Australian Shane Watson as the second player to do so. He has now amassed more than 1000 runs in three different foreign countries; the other two are Australia and England.