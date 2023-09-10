Ind vs Pak Asia Cup 2023: Check out weather forecast, timing, live streaming details and more

Ind vs Pak Asia Cup 2023: India is all set to face Pakistan in the first game of the Super 4 round of the 2023 Asia Cup today (September 10). This will be team India’s second match against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023 after the previous match was disrupted due to rains on September 2. Rohit Sharma-led squad seems all prepared after securing a 10-wicket victory over Nepal on September 4, and the match will be played at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, Colombo, in the capital city of Sri Lanka.

However, much to fans' disappointment, according to Weather.com, there are 90 per cent chances of rain in Colombo on Sunday. But, this time, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has decided to keep a reserve day for this match in case of any disruption.

The game will continue on Monday (September 11) if rain decides to play a spoil spot or any other disruption takes place during the match. The ACC have urged the fans to keep their match tickets intact because they will be able to use the same ticket to watch the game on the reserve day in case that happens.

The India vs Pakistan match is set to begin at 3:00 pm IST, and the toss is expected by 2:30 pm. The squad from team Pakistan has been released, while India is expected to reveal its squad anytime before the match starts.

Pakistan:

The Pakistan team will include Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.

Expected Indian squad according to experts:

The Indian team is expected to include Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj.

The live streaming of the India vs Pakistan match will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar mobile application and website. The live streaming will be free for mobile application users.

Also watch: India vs Pak Asia Cup match on Sep 10: Details about Reserve Day, playing 11 and weather here

Watch: G20 Summit: Nalanda University backdrop welcomes delegates at President's dinner; know all about the world's first residential university, its history, and AI video imagining what it looked like