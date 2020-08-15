Independence Day 2020: When, where to watch PM Modi's speech live

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today will unfurl the national flag and deliver his seventh Independence Day speech from the iconic Red Fort at the national capital, New Delhi. He is expected to arrive at 7.18 AM in front of the Lahore Gate of the Red Fort and will be received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar. PM Modi's Independence Day speech scheduled to begin at 7.30 am after hoisting the national flag. National broadcaster Doordarshan will telecast his speech live.

This year, PM Modi's Independence Day speech comes as the country is struggling with the growing number of coronavirus cases. India is also in talks with China to resolve a border standoff in Ladakh.

According to a Ministry of Defence statement, PM will also receive the Guard of Honour contingent, consisting of one officer and 24 men each from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Delhi Police.

After the tri-colour is unfurled by the prime minister, the National Guard will give 'Rashtriya Salute' to the National Flag, the statement said.

One can watch the LIVE telecast of the Independence Day 2020 on national television channels such as Doordarshan, Lok Sabha TV, Rajya Sabha TV. For LIVE telecast, viewers can also tune in to Aaj Tak and India Today TV.

The unfurling of the tri-colour will synchronise with the 21 Gun Salute fired by the gunners of the elite 2233 Field Battery (Ceremonial). The ceremonial battery will be commanded by Lt Col Jitendra Singh Mehta and the Gun Position Officer will be Naib Subedar (AIG) Anil Chand.

The National Flag Guard comprising 32 men and one officer each from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Delhi Police will present 'Rashtriya Salute' at the time of unfurling of the National Flag by the prime minister.

Major Surya Prakash from the Army will be in command of this Inter-Services Guard and Police Guard. The Naval Contingent for the National Flag Guard will be commanded by Lt Commander Vivek Tingloo, Air Force contingent by Squadron Leader Mayank Abhishek and Delhi Police contingent by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Sudhanshu Dhama.

After unfurling the National Flag, the prime minister will address the nation. After the speech of the prime minister is over, the NCC cadets will sing the National Anthem.