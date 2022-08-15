Independence Day 2022: PM Modi says India's 'techade' is here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his Independence Day speech on August 15, said that India’s ‘techade’ is here with extensive development of 5G technology and chip manufacturing. He said that the government is successfully bringing a revolution to the grassroots with the help of the Digital India initiative.

“Digital movement with the production of semiconductors, 5G, optical fiber, has a brought in a significant change in sectors like education, health, and overall common man’s lives," he said.

Using the term 'techade', Modi threw the spotlight on the importance of technology in our day-to-day lives and added that 5G services will soon be launched in the country, which will further simplify many hurdles. As per reports, Modi might officially launch the 5G network at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) next month.

He said that India is in the era of massive changes in terms of technology, which would redefine politics, economy, and society.

He added that significant revolutionary changes are coming in the health sector through digital technology.

Earlier in the day, he called upon the private sector to play a key role in the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, saying India has the ability to manufacture for the world.

During his 2022 Independence Day speech, he lauded Indian defence forces for taking the forward 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative to a new level.

He mentioned that for the first time in 75 years, a completely “indigenous cannon” salute was given at the Red Fort. It was the first time that the salute was given from two cannons made in India. He added that the Army should be lauded for its support. “No matter how many times he saluted them for their efforts, it would not be sufficient,” he said.

This should be mentioned here that India has given a go-ahead to weapon purchases worth Rs 28,732 crore, which would include armed drone swarms, carbines, and bullet-proof jackets, all of these will be designed and manufactured within India.

