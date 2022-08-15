Independence Day 2022: PM Modi bats for Nari Shakti, calls for honouring women in everyday lives

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the Independence Day speech on August 15, spoke about gender equality and the importance of honouring women in day-to-day lives.

“A distortion has crept in our conduct and we at times insult women. It's important to get rid of every speech and conduct that lowers the dignity of women,” he said.

The Prime Minister batted for gender equality. "I have one request for every Indian. Can we change the mentality towards our women in everyday life? Pride of ‘nari shakti’ will play a vital role in fulfilling the dreams of India," he said.

PM Modi added that ‘nari shakti’ in law, education, science and police are making major contributions to India. “Be it education or science, women of the country are at top...Be it sports or battlefield, India's women are stepping forward with a new capability and confidence. I see immense contribution by women in 25 years to come, much more than that in the 75-year journey," he said.

PM Narendra Modi gives a powerful message to the nation to take a pledge to stop disrespecting women

In his speech, the PM said that India’s strength lies in its diversity. "India is the mother of democracy that can cause trouble for even the biggest of sultanates," PM added. He added that India is the mother of democracy and that the country has proved that it has a precious ability, and faced many challenges during its journey of 75 years.

PM Modi urged people to focus their energy on the five resolutions of making India a developed nation, removing every trace of bondage, taking pride in its heritage and unity, and fulfilling their duties in the next 25 years.

"By the 100th year of Independence, we have to work with the vision of accomplishing what our freedom fighters dreamt of," he said while addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 76th Independence Day.

"I urge the youth to dedicate the next 25 years of their lives to the development of the nation. We will work towards even the development of the entire humanity. That is the strength of India," he said.

