India-Australia Border-Gavaskar Series: PM Modi, PM Albanese take lap of honour at Motera stadium

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese received a thunderous welcome as they arrived at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat on March 9th. The stadium, the world's largest cricket stadium, was bustling with energy as the two leaders took a lap of honour in a golf cart before the commencement of the fourth Test match between India and Australia.

Prior to the toss, the two captains, Rohit Sharma and Steve Smith received their Test caps from their respective Prime Ministers. The exchange of caps symbolizes the beginning of the match and is a longstanding tradition in cricket.

India is currently leading the Border-Gavaskar series by 2-1. Australia won the toss and chose to bat first in the fourth and final test match.

Albanese also tweeted a selfie with Modi at the cricket match. "Celebrating 75 years of friendship though cricket with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.

Celebrating 75 years of friendship though cricket with Indian Prime Minister @narendramodi 🇦🇺🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/gk3m3XzEBe — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) March 9, 2023

The Australian Prime Minister's visit to India is part of a state visit aimed at deepening ties between the two nations. PM Albanese arrived in Ahmedabad on March 8th, while PM Modi arrived in the state late the same day. The leaders discussed issues of mutual interest and explored ways to enhance cooperation in various fields.

In a tweet, PM Albanese expressed his commitment to strengthening the relationship between Australia and India and to being a force for stability and growth in the region. The Australian PM was welcomed by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, who accompanied him to Sabarmati Ashram, a place of great historical significance for India's independence movement.

India eagerly awaits your arrival! Looking forward to productive deliberations to further the India-Australia friendship. @AlboMP https://t.co/LvYSe3Fsdn — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2023

A win in the final Test will ensure that the team qualifies for the final of the ICC World Test Championship, where they will face Australia in London from June 7th onwards. The series has been fiercely contested, with both teams showcasing their prowess in all aspects of the game.

The match at the Narendra Modi Stadium is significant not only for the cricketing fraternity but also for the relationship between India and Australia. The sporting ties between the two nations have grown in recent years, and the visit of the Australian Prime Minister is a testament to the growing closeness between the two countries.

