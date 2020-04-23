India Today League PUBG Mobile Invitational Day 1 Highlights: Team SouL secures first spot

As the first day of the India Today League PUBG Mobile Invitational tournament came to a close, Team SouL was at the top of the table with 61 points. Interestingly, they did not win a single Chicken Dinner today.

Team SouL took the first place with 61 points, 31 kills and 30 position points, TSM Entity was second with 52 points, 27 kills, 25 position points and followed by Fnatic (49 points), Celtz (43 pointts) and Powerhouse (43 points).

Team Mayhem took the Chicken Dinner in the first match of the Day, Celtz, Fnatic and Powerhouse took the next three.

Match 1 (Erangel):

Mayhem took an aggressive strategy to the game and attacked a unit while ensuring they remain inside the safe zone.

Mayhem got the top spot with 26 points and 20 place points and six kills. Revenge Esports took the second place with 25 points and Team Soul was third with 28 points. Both teams had lower place points of 14 and 10, respectively.

Team SouL killed 18 players while Revenge Esports killed 11 players.

Match 2 (Miramar):

Debutants Celtz took everyone by surprise by winning the second match followed by TSM Entity and Team Soul.

TMS Entity's TSNenCLUTCHGOD was alive till the end but CeltzMJ killed him to win it for his team.

Team SouL took the first position on the table in the overall scores table in the second match.

Match 3 (Vikendi):

Fnatic, one of the most popular esports team in the world took the third match that was played in Vikendi.

Team Tamilas secured the second position in the third game with 9 kills and 19 points after two disappointing matches.

Fnatic also participates in global esports tournaments like Counter Strike: Global Offensive, Rainbow 6 Seige, Dota 2, etc. It launched its mobile esports wing in 2019 but went through several roster changes supervised by coach Aurum.

Match 4 (Sanhok):

Team Powerhouse won the last match on Day 1 and finished fifth on the points table with 12 kills. Former Team SouL players Iconic and Novaking broke away from the team to form Powerhouse to compete in esports tournaments.

Powerhouse, Team IND and 8bit were in a three-way contest at the end of the match, but Powerhouse dominated with their aggressive playstyle.

Team SouL managed to clutch the first position on the points table as it secured top 3 positions out of the four games today. The team is extremely popular among the Indian gaming community, especially their in-game leader, SouL Mortal.

India Today League PUBG Mobile Invitational tournament will be held on April 24, 25 and 26 and the winner will get a prize of Rs 2.50 lakh.

Also Read: India Today PUBG Mobile League 2020: Check out date, time, cash prize, schedule

Also Read: India Today PUBG Mobile League; watch live streaming on India Today, Aaj Tak

Also Read: India Today League PUBG Mobile Invitational: Mayhem wins the first match with 26 pts, six kills