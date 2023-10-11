India vs Afghanistan World Cup 2023: A look at the head-to-head record in ODIs

India and Afghanistan will face each other in match number 9 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi today. This will be the second match for both the teams in the 2023 World Cup.

In its last match, India defeated Australia by six wickets, while Afghanistan lost to Bangladesh in its campaign opener. The match between India and Afghanistan will begin at 2 pm today.

India vs Afghanistan: Head-to-head record in ODIs

India and Afghanistan have played only three One Day Internationals (ODIs) against each other. The Men in Blue have registered two wins over Afghanistan, while one match ended in a tie.

The last time the two sides met in an ODI was in the 2019 World Cup in England when Mohammed Shami's hat-trick saved India from an embarrassing defeat.

Head-to-head stats

Total matches played: 3

India won: 2

Afghanistan won: 0

Tied: 1

A summary of the three ODI matches between India and Afghanistan

2019: India (224/8) beat Afghanistan (213) by 11 runs

2018: Afghanistan tied with India at 252 runs

2014: India (160/2) beat Afghanistan by 8 wickets

World Cup 2023, India vs Afghanistan: Probable Playing 11

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq.

