ICC World Cup 2023, India vs Afghanistan match today: When, where and how to watch; weather report, possible 11, and more

India will face Afghanistan in their second match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 to be held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi today (October 11). The day-night match will begin at 2 pm today.

This would be the second match of the both the teams in the ongoing World Cup. In the first match, India defeated Australia by six wickets to begin their ICC World Cup campaign on a positive note.

Half-centuries from Virat Kohli and KL Rahul powered India's chase of 200 after the home team lost three wickets with just two runs on the board.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, lost to Bangladesh on October 7 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala. Bangladesh bowled out Afghanistan for 156 in their ICC World Cup opener on Saturday.

World Cup 2023, India vs Afghanistan: When, where and how to watch

The India vs Afghanistan World Cup 2023 match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi today, October 11. Cricket enthusiasts can tune into Star Sports Network channels to watch the match live from 2 pm onwards.

Viewers can also watch free live streaming of the match on Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

World Cup 2023, India vs Afghanistan: Probable 11

India's Predicted Playing 11: Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.

Afghanistan's Predicted Playing 11: Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq.

India vs Afghanistan World Cup 2023: Weather prediction

As of now, the weather forecast on Accuweather for the India vs Afghanistan match shows no signs or prediction of rain. The temperature is expected to range between 35 degrees to 22 degrees Celsius.

