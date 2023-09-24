India vs Australia 2nd ODI: Rain interrupts game, may resume soon; Gill, Iyer on crease

Rain stopped the second ODI between India and Australia, which is being played at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. As per the latest news update, the rain has stopped and the covers are coming off. After losing an early wicket of Ruturaj Gaikwad, India were 79/1 (9.5).

Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill added a rampant fifty-run stand off just 29 balls. At 9.5 overs, Shreyas Iyer was unbeaten on 34 and Gill was on 32.

Earlier, Australia won the toss, and stand-in skipper Steve Smith opted to field first against India. India rested Jasprit Bumrah and brought in Prasidh Krishna. On the other hand, Australia rested Pat Cummins.

Weather forecast

The weather forecast for the IND vs AUS 2nd ODI is not favourable. There is a possibility of rain showers in Indore on Sunday evening.

The temperature is expected to be around 23 degrees Celsius to 29 degrees Celsius, while the humidity is anticipated to be around 81-92 per cent.

Playing XI

India Playing XI : Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Lokesh Rahul (c & wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja (vc), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Prasidh Krishna

Australia Playing XI: David Warner, Matthew Short, Steve Smith (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Sean Anthony Abbott, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson, Josh Hazlewood