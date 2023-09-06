India vs Bharat: Old video of Lalu Prasad Yadav explaining difference between India, Bharat goes viral

Amid a controversy over G20 dinner invites purportedly sent on behalf of the "President of Bharat", a video of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav is going viral on social media.

In the video, Yadav draws a comparison between India and Bharat and says the national capital of the country falls under 'India' while Patna comes under 'Bharat'.

The G20 dinner invite, issued in the name of 'The President of Bharat', is being widely shared on social media, amid opposition parties alleging that the government is trying to change the name of the country from 'India' to 'Bharat'.

Several political figures waded into the issue after it became public.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said 'India' is an accepted word for the country, and attempts now to change it to 'Bharat' is not required. He also pointed out that the word India is incorporated in the Constitution, and it is called the 'Constitution of India'.

"In our Constitution, it ('India') is incorporated and it is called the 'Constitution of India'. 'India' is an accepted word for our country. Making it Bharat, I don't think it is required," Siddaramaiah told reporters.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Tuesday said it was an "immature reaction" by the ruling BJP to the opposition naming its alliance INDIA.

"This is very strange.... It is the Constitution of India. That is how the country has been known for centuries and that is how we have inherited our independent India. In the first article of the Constitution, we say, 'India, that is Bharat, which is a union of states'," the Left leader said.

"Our diversity, plurality -- everything is included in this. Why are they making this change? Are they aggrieved by the fact that a secular opposition has come together under the nomenclature of INDIA? Is that their problem? We do not know why they hate India so much," he added.

The leaders of 26 opposition parties came together to form a new alliance to challenge the BJP in the parliamentary elections next year. The new coalition was named INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance).

