India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I: Check live streaming, timing, and venue

India is set to lock horns with New Zealand in the second T20I match on Sunday (January 29) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

New Zealand defeated India by 21 runs in the first game of the series at Ranchi to take a 1-0 series lead. In the opening game, New Zealand elected to bowl first and scored 176 runs in 20 overs while losing 6 wickets. In their chase, the Indian team managed to score 155 runs while losing nine wickets.

The rumours are making rounds that Shubman Gill will be replaced by Prithvi Shaw in the playing 11. Although the young batsman put on an impressive performance in ODIs, he struggled in T20 games. In the previous T20 match against New Zealand, Shubman scored 7 runs in 6 balls.

At 6:30 PM IST, the captains of both teams will come forward for a coin toss, and the match will begin at 7:00 PM IST.

Cricket fans around the world will be able to watch the IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match live on the Disney+ Hotstar app. Those who want to watch the game on television can do so by tuning in to the Star Sports channel.

The second T20I between India and New Zealand will be broadcast on Star Sports Network(Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3 and HD channels).

Customers who subscribe to specific subscription plans from Reliance Jio, Vi, or Airtel receive free access to the Disney Hotstar OTT app. Customers of these plans can access the app on their phones to watch the game live.