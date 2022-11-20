India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I: Surya Kumar hits a ton and hattrick for Tim Southee

Indian international cricketer Suryakumar Yadav on Sunday continued his breathtaking form in T20 cricket and notched up a blazing century against New Zealand at the Bay Oval as India finished with a huge total of 191 for six. This was Yadav’s second century in international cricket which he brought up off just 49 balls.

Yadav, as soon as he completed his century, celebrated in style and skipper Hardik Pandya also embraced him. Right-handed batter eventually finished with 111 runs and en route.

Yadav, who walked out to bat in the 7th over of the innings, started playing shots from the get-go. He came at number three in Virat Kohli's absence and smashed boundaries and sixes at will, his last 64 runs coming off just 18 balls.

While Surya was once again in a league of his own, other batters who showed intent but could not go on were opener Ishan Kishan (36 off 31) and number four Shreyas Iyer (13 of 9). The experiment to open with Rishabh Pant did not work as he fell after a sluggish six off 13 balls.

India's powerplay approach was in focus before the game but not much was delivered on that front, with the team reaching 42 for one in six overs.

Yadav hit 11 fours and 7 sixes against New Zealand. Interestingly, he had brought up his half-century off just 32 balls. Surya went berserk in the penultimate over bowled by Lockie Ferguson, hammering four boundaries and a phenomenal six over deep point.

The last five overs yielded 72 runs for India.

For New Zealand, Tim Southee bowled a brilliant 20th over and stemmed the free flow of runs by taking a hat-trick. He dismissed Washington Sundar, Deepak Hooda, and Hardik Pandya on the trot. In the end, his knock helped Team India post 191/6 in 20 overs. Earlier, it was Kane Williamson who won the toss and opted to bowl first.