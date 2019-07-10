India vs New Zealand World Cup 2019 semi-final: What will happen if match gets cancelled again today?

India vs New Zealand World Cup 2019 semi-final: In just a few hours, India and New Zealand will lock horns with each other in the first semi-finals of 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup at Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester. The first semi-final match between India and New Zealand that was slated to happen Tuesday at Old Trafford, Manchester, was called off due to poor weather.

"With the rain unrelenting, play has been called off for the day. New Zealand will resume their innings tomorrow at 10.30am on 211/5 with 3.5 overs to bat.Here's hoping for better weather tomorrow," tweeted ICC Tuesday.

With the rain unrelenting, play has been called off for the day. New Zealand will resume their innings tomorrow at 10.30am on 211/5 with 3.5 overs to bat. Here's hoping for better weather tomorrow #INDvNZ | #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/p9KdXPdd0g - Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 9, 2019

The semi-final match will resume at 3 pm (India Time) on Wednesday, when both New Zealand and India will play rest of their innings. As per the ICC rules, semi-final matches, if called off due to rain, are played on the next day, which is called 'reserve day'. It is an extra day, which is added by the ICC in the World Cup schedule for the knockout stages -- semi-final and final.

Also Read: India vs New Zealand World Cup 2019 semi-final: Here's how the Men in Blue have performed at Old Trafford stadium

However, what if the match, due to unfavourable weather conditions, gets cancelled today too? In such a situation, the higher placed team in terms of total points will directly enter the World Cup final. India at present is at the top of the World Cup points table with 15 points, while New Zealand holds fourth rank with 11 points.

Besides, in case of finals, if the weather plays spoilsport on both the scheduled day and reserve day, the World Cup 2019 will be shared by the two finalist teams.

This is not the first time rains have been a killjoy for India. The India vs New Zealand league match was forsaken due to rain and the two teams shared a point each. In another instance, India vs Pakistan match at Old Trafford, Manchester, was also impacted by rains several times where 10 overs were reduced during Pakistan's batting under DLS method.

Also Read: Manchester weather: Light rain expected during India vs New Zealand WC 2019 semi-final

Old Trafford, where the semi-final between India and New Zealand is being held, is England's second oldest test venue after The Oval. It hosted the first Ashes Test in England in July 1884. Old Trafford has hosted the Cricket World Cup for five times. Also, the venue has hosted a record four semi-finals in 1979, 1983, 1999 and 2019.

India has entered into the World Cup semi-finals seven times, while it is eighth time for New Zealand. The winner will go to the finals of the ICC World Cup 2019, which is scheduled on July 14, Sunday.

dominated most teams in the world cup so far.

Also Read: India Vs New Zealand World Cup Semi-final: Check out match timings, details here

Also Read: India vs New Zealand live streaming World Cup 2019: When, where to watch today's match live