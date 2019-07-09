India vs New Zealand World Cup 2019 semi-final: Here's how the Men in Blue have performed at Old Trafford stadium

In just a few hours, India and New Zealand will lock horns against each other in the first semi-finals of 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup at Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester.

Old Trafford is one of the oldest venues in the cricket world. The Old Trafford cricket ground is England's second oldest test venue after The Oval. It hosted the first Ashes Test in England in July 1884. Old Trafford has hosted the Cricket World Cup for as many as five time. Also, the venue has hosted a record four semi-finals in 1979, 1983, 1999 and 2019.

If you have been wondering how has India performed at the Old Trafford stadium, then the answer is - 'Not that great'! India has won five out of the 10 matches it played at the venue, while New Zealand has won two out of the total 10 match played at the venue. The highest win margin India saw at the stadium is of 125 runs against West Indies in this edition of the tournament.

Moreover, India has already won two matches in Manchester in this World Cup. The Men in Blue defeated Pakistan and West Indies by 89 runs and 125 runs respectively. Additionally, India also won two of its matches in the Old Trafford stadium in 1983 World Cup. It had won against West Indies and England by 36 runs and six wickets, respectively.

Out of the five matches India lost in Manchester, one is against New Zealand and Sri Lanka each, and three are against England.

Overall, Manchester has witnessed five 300-plus scores at Old Trafford. The lowest score is 45 by Cananda against England in the 1979 World Cup. The highest is England's 397 for 6 against Afghanistan this tournament.

England cricketer Graham Gooch has the highest aggregate at Old Trafford with 405 runs - also the highest at this venue. On the other hand, West Indies' Sir Viv Richards had accumulated several records in his name - he scored 284 runs in just 3 innings (?) at an average of 142 and strike rate of 97.93. Sir Richard's unbeaten 189 against England in 1984 is the highest score at Old Trafford.

The highest partnership at the Old Trafford Stadium is between Saeed Anwar and Wajahatullah Wasti. The duo scored 194 run partnership against New Zealand in the 1999 World Cup.

England's legendary bowler Bob Willis has taken the highest number of wickets at Manchester - 15 in 9 matches.

Also read: India vs New Zealand World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli and Co emerge as favourites to win semi-final match

Also read: India vs New Zealand Manchester weather forecast: Light rain expected; this will happen if match is washed out

Also read: Deja vu: Virat Kohli to face Kane Williamson in the World Cup's semi-finals again