Deja vu: Virat Kohli to face Kane Williamson in the World Cup's semi-finals again

India vs New Zealand Semi Final Match (World Cup 2019): India will take on New Zealand in the first semi-finals of World Cup 2019, on Tuesday July 9 at Manchester stadium where the fans are expecting a blistering battle between bat and the ball.

Virat Kohli-led Indian side has dominated most teams in the world cup so far. The sole games in which India lost was against the hosts England. Barring this minor hiccup, the Indian unit is at the top of the table with 15 points. On the other side, Kane Williamson's New Zealand is also a strong competitor in the World Cup. With only three defeats in the nine matches, the Black Cap holds 11 points in nine matches.

Meanwhile, tomorrow's match has gained attention of the netizens due to an eerie similarity in between the careers of Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson in the semi-finals of the World Cup. This is not the first time Kohli and Williamson will be locking horns in the semi-finals of the World Cup. The two had faced each other off in 2008, in the Under-19 World Cup, in which India came out on the top. In that match, Virat Kohli also bagged the wicket of Williamson.

Besides, Kohli and Williamson, Ravindra Jadega (India) , Trent Boult (NZ) and Tim Southee (NZ) also played in the U-19 semi finals of 2008.

World Cup 2019's second semi-finals will be held between Australia and England on July 11, Thursday.

The team that wins the game tomorrow will play the finals of the World Cup, which is scheduled on July 14, Sunday.

