India vs New Zealand World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli and Co emerge as favourites to win semi-final match

India vs New Zealand World Cup 2019: Team India, led by Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson's New Zealand are scheduled to face each other at Old Trafford in the crucial first semi-final match of the ICC World Cup 2019. India has been in a terrific form, even without its opener Shikhar Dhawan and so far has lost only one match - against England - in the tournament.

Keeping India's performances in mind, leading online betting websites such as Ladbrokes and Betway have predicted that India will not only win the first semi-final match but will also win the trophy.

The Virat Kohli-led team finished on top of the table with 15 points, followed by Australia with 14 points, England with 12 and New Zealand with 11 points. New Zealand entered the final four on the basis of their net run rate over Pakistan who also had 11 points.

India has faced New Zealand eight times in the previous World Cup tournaments and has won only three times. On the other hand, New Zealand won four times. The last time both the teams faced each other was in the league match in the World Cup 2019 which was washed out due to the rains.

While the excitement is sky-high, fans are anxious over the weather in Manchester. According to AccuWeather, light showers are predicted between 11am and 12pm IST, but it is likely to stop by 2:30pm IST, which is when the toss is scheduled to take place.

If the match is washed out, then it will be rescheduled for the reserve day, which is on Wednesday. But the reserve day is also showing signs of showers along with overcast conditions. If the result cannot be determined then India will proceed to the finals automatically as it has higher points.

