India vs Pakistan in Dubai: Toss, pitch report, and key battles that could decide Champions Trophy clash

The stage is set for another high-stakes India-Pakistan showdown in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, with Rohit Sharma’s side holding the edge after recent wins over their arch-rivals in both the 2024 T20 World Cup and 2023 ODI World Cup. However, history warns against complacency—Pakistan had the last laugh in this tournament, defeating India in the 2017 final to lift the trophy.

With conditions in Dubai expected to play a key role, India’s familiarity with the venue makes them early favorites. But Pakistan, armed with spinners who could thrive on the slow, gripping surface, will look to exploit every opportunity in what promises to be a tightly contested battle.

The much-anticipated India vs Pakistan clash in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday, February 23, at 2:30 PM IST. With both teams aware of the conditions, tactical decisions—particularly at the toss—will be crucial.

Spin to play key role

Pakistan’s bowling attack is expected to benefit from the sluggish pitches in Dubai, which were heavily used in the recent ILT20 league. The slow surface could restrict India's aggressive stroke play in the middle overs, making it imperative for Rohit Sharma’s side to maximize the powerplay before the pitch slows down.

In India’s opening match against Bangladesh, they initially wanted to bowl first but later found that batting second was tricky due to the drying pitch. With dew unlikely to be a factor in the afternoon start, both teams could lean towards batting first and putting up a challenging total.

Pitch and conditions

Early advantage for seamers: The pitch will assist fast bowlers early on, offering some movement with the new ball.

Slowing surface: As the game progresses, expect spin to dominate the middle overs.

Bat-first strategy: Given recent patterns, teams might prefer setting a target rather than chasing under tough conditions.

In similar conditions last year, Sri Lanka successfully defended totals in the mid-200s against India using spin. Pakistan will aim for a similar strategy, but India’s batters have trained extensively to counter spin threats.

Form Guide

Pakistan: L L W L W (last five ODIs)

India: W W W W L

Weather forecast

Afternoon: Hot and sunny, around 33°C.

Evening: Drops to 26°C, partly cloudy, but dew not expected to play a major role.

No rain interruptions, ensuring uninterrupted play.

Where to watch

The India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy clash will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network and Sports18 Network. Online streaming will be available on JioCinema. Fans can also follow live updates and in-depth coverage on the Economic Times website.

With both teams well aware of what’s at stake, the battle in Dubai promises to be another thrilling chapter in cricket’s most iconic rivalry.