India vs SA, World Cup 2023: Kolkata man arrested for selling tickets worth Rs 2,500 for Rs 11,000 for Nov 5 match

In a crackdown on ticket scalping, the Kolkata Police on Tuesday arrested a man named Ankit Agarwal for selling ICC Cricket World Cup India Vs South Africa match tickets worth Rs 2,500 at Rs 11,000 each. The police seized a total of 20 tickets from his possession for the India Vs South Africa match which is going to be held on November 5.

This comes after an unidentified person was arrested for selling fake tickets at increased prices for the England vs. India World Cup cricket match at Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium.

India is set to face South Africa on November 5 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. In the past, India and South Africa have competed against each other in 5 matches in ICC ODI World Cup tournaments. Of these 5 games, India have won 2 matches, whereas South Africa have 3 wins against their names.

Currently, India stands at No.1 position in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table after winning all six matches in the tournament so far. South Africa is in second spot and they have won all but one of their matches and have 10 points from six matches. The latter’s run rate is +2.032, which is much ahead of India (+1.405).

Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to attend the match in Kolkata. Interestingly, the match coincides with Indian batsman Virat Kohli's 35th birthday. A cake-cutting ceremony is supposed to happen after the match and a token gift will be given to Kohli.

According to media reports, CAB, headed by cricket legend Sourav Ganguly's brother, Snehasish Ganguly, will distribute 70,000 masks of the Indian superstar among the spectators who will come to see the match.

