India vs Sri Lanka first T20I: Sri Lanka win toss; when and where to watch in India, full line-ups

Hardik Pandya-led Team India will on Tuesday be eyeing great start to 2023 when it takes on neighbouring country Sri Lanka for the first of the three-match T20 series at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Sri Lanka have won the toss and opted to bowl first. Team India’s T20 is a fresh unit with top 3 players, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and K L Rahul, rested for the series. The Indian side is being led by all-rounder Hardik Pandya. Shubman Gill and Shivam Mavi will be making their T20I debut.

After the toss, Pandya said: "We were going to bat first. Yes. this is a chasing ground but we want to put ourselves in more difficult situations generally in bilaterals."

The teams last faced each other at the Asia Cup 2022 in the Super 4 stage, where Sri Lanka defeated India by six wickets.

When and where to watch

The first T20 between India and Sri Lanka is scheduled to start at 6.30 pm, when the teams would decide who will bat first. The match will start after half an hour at 7.00 pm.

The match will be streamed live from the Wankhede Stadium and viewers can watch it live on Star Sports and Hotstar.

Full squads

The Indian side is led by Hardik Pandya. Ace player Suryakumar Yadav has been included in the team. BCCI in its update said that Arshdeep Singh wasn’t available for selection for the 1st T20I against Sri Lanka since he has still not fully recovered from his illness.

Team India XI: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya (c), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Shivam Mavi, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Sri Lanka XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka.

Team India vs Sri Lanka (T20 statistics)

Total matches played: 26

India won: 17

Sri Lanka won: 8

No result: 1