Indian actor Aman Dhaliwal attacked at a gym in US, accused held

Punjabi actor Aman Dhaliwal was attacked in the US when he was working out at a gym on Thursday. The accused brandished a knife and threatened the other gym members and left Aman with multiple injuries and scars across his torso. A video doing the rounds on social media shows the accused asking for water from people around while Dhaliwal is at knife point.
Moments later, the video shows that the actor turns around and pins the accused to the ground. At present, the actor is is hospitalised and recovering from the incident.
As per reports, Dhaliwal was attacked at Planet Fitness - a chain of gyms in the North American nation in Grand Oaks, California. The incident took place around 9:20 am. The police are currently investigating the matter.
Aman has worked with Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai in Jodhaa Akbar, Big Brother, Virsa (2010), Ik Kudi Punjab Di and Ajj De Ranjhe.
The actor has also been a part of TV shows like Ishq Ka Rang Safed, Porus and Vighnaharta Ganesh.
