Indian-American Amrapali Gan to leave OnlyFans after 18 months; Keily Blair to take over  

Indian-American executive Amrapali Gan has stepped down as the chief executive officer (CEO) of the adult content app OnlyFans. Gan announced that she is leaving the company after serving in the position for nearly two-and-a-half years. Keily Blair, who was previously associated with the company as chief strategy and operations officer, will step into Gan’s shoes.

Announcing her exit on Twitter, Gan said: “NEW CHAPTER (tl;dr): Leaving OnlyFans and launching a new venture. Spending nearly 3 years at OnlyFans while it echoed throughout the cultural zeitgeist has been beyond rewarding”.

Gan said in her Twitter thread that her friend and colleague Keily Blair will take the reins of the organisation after she leaves.

Blair also took to Twitter to thank her friend and outgoing CEO Amrapali Gan. Blair also joined OnlyFans as its chief strategy and operations officer around the same time that Gan joined the company.

Blair further defined OnlyFans as an inclusive platform which enables fair pay for the work produced by all the content creators associated with the platform.

She further wrote: “OnlyFans is an inclusive platform that enables our diverse community of content creators to be paid fairly for the work they produce. It has empowered millions of creators around the world and continues to play a significant role in the growth of the creator economy”.

But what will Gan do after leaving OnlyFans? She added that she is off to grab new opportunities which include launching of a fresh venture Hoxton Projects.

Gan explains: “Hoxton Projects reimagines the agency paradigm to support founders and growing businesses on how to best communicatet and market their purpose and competitive advantage. (tl;dr: Hoxton Projects clarifies what you need and executes a solution.)”

In her stint as the CEO of OnlyFans, she accomplished business goals such as prioritizing platform safety, scaling the organisation globally and growing the platform’s community of fans and creators.

According to Gan, OnlyFans paid out $10 billion in creator earnings and made it twice to the FT’s list of Europe’s Fastest Growing Companies during her tenure as CEO. She added creator-led content on the platform increased at a steady pace and OnlyFans also launched its safety and transparency centre when she served as the CEO.

