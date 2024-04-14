Indian diplomat dresses up as 'apsara' to wish Cambodians on their new year

Indian ambassador Devyani Khobrogade recently donned the attire of an 'Apsara' to wish Cambodians on the occasion of Khmer New Year. The Indian Embassy in Cambodia recently shared images of India's ambassador Devyani Khobrogade from a photoshoot in traditional Cambodian attire, where she is dressed as an 'Apsara'.

The diplomat is seen in the traditional Cambodian attire as depicted in ancient Khmer art and mythology. She paired it with golden jewellery and a headgear accompanied by a traditional Khmer sampot (a type of wrap-around skirt).

"Ambassador Devyani Khobragade has a deep admiration for Khmer culture and tradition. Embracing the spirit of Khmer New Year, she elegantly dressed as a Khmer Apsara, embodying the rich bond of our civilizations. Wishing all our Combodia friends a joyous Khmer New Year celebration," the Indian Embassy in Combodia said on X (formerly Twitter).

Khobragade is a 1999-batch Indian Foreign Service officer and has served in Indian missions in Berlin, Islamabad, Rome and New York.

Cambodian New Year, popularly known as Khmer New Year, is usually a three-day public holiday. In Khmer, it is called 'Chaul Chnam Thmey', which means 'enter the new year'. The celebration is based on traditional solar new year and falls either on April 13 or April 14. In Cambodia, it marks the end of the harvest before the beginning of the rainy season.