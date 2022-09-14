Indian Railways announces special tourist train for Mata Vaishno Devi on Navratri. Check ticket price and other details

Ahead of Navratri, the Indian Railways has launched a special tourist rain - Bharat Gaurav - for Mata Vaishno Devi in Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has launched an affordable package for those willing to visit the shrine in J&K. The package - Navratri Special Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra Tour - is for four nights and five days.

The tour will begin on September 30 from Delhi to Katra railway station. The Bharat Gaurav train will cover Delhi, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, Ambala, Sirhind, and Ludhiana railway stations. Tourists will be allowed to board only from these mentioned stations.



The train will start from Delhi Safdarjung at 7 pm and the onboard tourists will be served dinner. On reaching Katra railway station at 10 am, tourists will be served breakfast. Tourists will then be taken to their respective hotels where packed lunch will be served.

At Katra, pilgrims will worship the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine. On day 4, the pilgrims will checkout from hotels after lunch and will be taken to Katra station- where the train to Delhi will depart at 4 pm. Both morning tea and packed breakfast will be served on the train

The IRCTC is charging Rs 13,790 for a single ticket, and Rs 11,990 for a double or triple sharing ticket. A ticket for children between 5-11 years is for Rs 10,795.

