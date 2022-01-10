Indian Railways hikes platform ticket fare at select stations for Makar Sankranti

Indian Railways announced on Monday that it had increased railway platform ticket rates at certain stations till January 20 in light of the Makar Sankranti festival season.

Platform ticket prices have been temporarily hiked at Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Lingampalli and Begampet Railway Station and other major railway stations o­n Secuderabad Division, according to a South Central Railway notification.

The ticket prices have been temporarily hiked to better regulate crowds at platforms and also to avoid inconvenience to passengers. The fare hike is also a precautionary measure against the spread of COVID-19 during the ensuing festive season, explained South Central Railway.

The platform ticket prices have been doubled at major railway stations o­n Secunderabad Division, except for Secunderabad, where the ticket price has been bumped up five times. Before the hike, the price of a platform ticket at these stations was Rs 10.

Here is the list of updated platform ticket fares:

Secunderabad - Rs 50

Ramagundam- Rs 20

Manchiryal- Rs 20

Bhadrachalam Road- Rs 20

Vikarabad- Rs 20

Tandur- Rs 20

Bidar- Rs 20

ParliVaijnath- Rs 20

Begumpet- Rs 20

Hyderabad- Rs 20

Warangal- Rs 20

Khammam- Rs 20

Lingampalli- Rs 20

Kazipet- Rs 20

Mehbubabad- Rs 20

Meanwhile, the Railway Board has decided to levy Station Development Fee (SDF) or user fee ranging between Rs 10 to Rs 50 on passengers for availing facilities at stations that have been revamped or will be revamped in future,

Similar charges will also be imposed for de-boarding the trains at similar stations that have been developed or will be redeveloped.

The fee will be automatically added to the ticket price as is done in the case of booking of flight tickets.

The user fee will be charged under three categories, Rs 50 for AC Class, Rs 25 for Sleeper Class, and a minimum of Rs 10 for unreserved class.

