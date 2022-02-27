Indian student wants to stay back in Ukraine to look after landlord's family

On Thursday, Russia announced a 'special military operation' in Ukraine. For four days now, Ukraine has been witnessing airstrikes by Russia. Russian troops are also advancing towards Ukraine's capital Kyiv while engaging the Ukrainian army on various fronts.

The United Nations has estimated that the Russian attack on its neighbour has already led to displacement of nearly 1,00,000 Ukrainians. Caught in the middle of all this are thousands of Indian nations and students living in Ukraine, who are now scrambling to get back to India.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has initiated 'Operation Ganga' to facilitate the return of Indian nationals, including students, stranded in Ukraine. However, one 17-year-old medical student from Haryana does not wish to return to India right now.

She wants to stay back in Ukraine till the conflict is over in order to look after her Ukrainian landlord's wife and three children.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, a friend of the student's mother shared this story. The 17-year-old had gone to Ukraine to pursue a bachelor's degree. She was stranded in Kyiv after the invasion by Russia. The medical student could not find space to stay in a hostel so she decided to rent a room from a Ukrainian family. The entire post can be read here:

Later, the Ukrainian landlord decided to join their country's war effort against the Russian. His wife and three children accompanied the Indian medical students and took shelter in a bunker.

"My friend [student's mother] tried hard to contact the embassy to get her out of there, but the girl does not want to come back leaving those three children and their mother alone in such difficult times. Despite millions of efforts of the mother, the girl is stubborn to stay there till the end of the war," the friend of the student's mother wrote on Facebook.

