Indian student who was stabbed in head at a US gym dies; attacker found him ‘little weird'

A 24-year-old Indian student, who was stabbed at a fitness centre in Indiana, US, succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday, November 8, said the university where he was studying.

On October 29, Varun Raj Pucha, a native of Telangana's Khammama, who was pursuing a Computer Science master's degree at Valparaiso University, was stabbed in the head with a knife by a 24-year-old attacker, Jordan Andrade, at a public gym.

Jordan Andrade, who was later arrested, told the police that on Sunday morning, he walked into the massage room of the gym and saw a man there. He did not know who the man was, but he found him "a little weird", reported The Times of Northwest Indiana.

The accused, Jordan, described Varun as "a threat" and said that he "just reacted" in what, according to him, was the "right way”, said the police. "Uh, I just put it through. I don’t even want to say it. It was in his head,” said Jordan when the police enquired him about where he stabbed Varun.

On November 16, a memorial and a service of remembrance have been planned for Varun on the university campus.

On November 8, Valparaiso University, a private university in Valparaiso, Indiana, near Chicago, said in a statement, “It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of Varun Raj Pucha. Our campus community has lost one of its own, and our thoughts and prayers go out to Varun’s family and friends as we mourn this devastating loss,” reported the news agency PTI.

“The university continues to be in contact with Varun’s family, and we will continue to offer assistance and support wherever possible as they navigate this extremely difficult time. We ask that you join us in keeping them in your thoughts and prayers,” said the university.

“Our university gives the family and friends of Varun Raj Pucha our deepest condolences. Our thoughts are with his family, and we pray for their healing,” it added.

One of Varun’s cousins told ABC7 Chicago that he was on life support and his condition did not improve. Varun only had movement on one side of his body and was in an unconscious state at a hospital in Fort Wayne before he passed away.

In August 2022, Varun left for the US, and he was pursuing a master's degree in Computer Science from the university. Varun was expecting to return home next year after completing his course.

