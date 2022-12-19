Indians are flocking overseas, says Airbnb: Here are the top foreign destinations of 2022

Airbnb data showed that Indians are planning their international travel with renewed vigour as travel has again gained momentum after two years of Covid pandemic. While interest in previously well-liked locations is still high, they are also broadening their travel horizons and seeking out new getaways abroad.

From the third quarter of calendar year 2021 to the third quarter of the current calendar year, the company observed a startling increase of more than 1,250 per cent in searches for stays in Turkey, a 750 per cent increase in searches in Norway, and a 625% increase in searches for Portugal. Other popular international travel destinations include South Africa (searches have increased by 600 per cent), Poland, Finland, Greece, and South Korea (over 450 per cent).

With London, Dubai, Paris, Toronto, and New York topping Indians' searches for foreign cities in Q3 2022, new data from Airbnb showed that long-haul favourites like the US, UK, and cities throughout Europe are prominent in guest searches.

Within own country, Indians are travelling to well-known beach resort areas, the hills of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, as well as the North-Eastern region. Compared to Q3 2019, the total number of nights booked in India increased by almost 50 per cent, while domestic nights booked increased by almost 80 per cent.

Amanpreet Bajaj, Airbnb’s General Manager for India, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan, said: "As travel resumes across the globe, Airbnb is seeing a surge in interest among Indian travellers to venture overseas as well as explore destinations locally. This growing appetite for travel is a positive sign as tourism recovery gathers pace."

Pools, WiFi, kitchens, air conditioning, and washers are the top five amenities that Indian tourists look for when travelling. These amenities support flexible and modern ways of living and travelling (Searches made in Q3 2022 for December 18, 2022 to January 2, 2023 check in dates).

Visitors will continue to travel to far-flung and nearby locations this winter in search of sun, sand, and water. This winter, Indians have primarily reserved rooms in the tropical, national park, pool, beach, and iconic cities categories.

The North East has established itself as a popular travel destination. According to Airbnb's search data, between Q3 2021 and Q3 2022, searches for accommodations in Meghalaya, Assam, and Nagaland increased by over 450 per cent, over 400 per cent, and almost 300 percent, respectively.