Indians display strong travel appetite for Expo 2020 and IPL in UAE: Survey

With the re-opening of borders, easing of restrictions and vaccine acceptance, Indians are displaying a strong travel appetite for UAE (Dubai & Abu Dhabi). In a survey conducted by Thomas Cook India and SOTC Travel Ltd, over 47 per cent of respondents showed keen interest to visit the Expo 2020 Dubai.

The survey, conducted among 2,500 Indian customers across Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai and mini-metros like Pune and Tier 2 & 3 cities, reveals insightful customer data, behaviour and travel trends for Q4 2021.

Rajeev Kale, President & Country Head - Holidays, MICE, Visa, Thomas Cook (India) Limited, said, "[The survey] reveals strong appeal across a range of traveller segments -- from India's millennials, families, students, and business to our MICE corporate and across India's metros as well as Tier 2-3 source markets."

It showed that 85 per cent of respondents are keen to travel (77 per cent international, 61 per cent domestic) and over 60 per cent indicate clear intent to visit UAE for Expo 2020 Dubai and cricket fixtures of IPL & T20. Expo 2020 Dubai started on October 1, 2021, and will be continuing up to March 31, 2022.

Kale said for industry associations and businesses, Expo 2020 Dubai offers an invaluable platform for ideation, R&D, business and networking.

Daniel D'souza, President & Country Head, SOTC Travel, said the survey shows there's an encouraging travel desire and confidence amongst customers pan-India. "The survey reveals positive interest for families to witness this once-in-a-lifetime global mega-event (Expo 2020 Dubai)," he said.

