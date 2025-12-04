India’s bus safety framework: How India’s manufacturers and operators are tackling challenges

India’s bus safety framework, while grounded in global standards, faces significant challenges in its implementation and enforcement. Despite existing regulations like AIS-052 and AIS-119 aligning with international benchmarks, industry leaders argue that enforcement gaps and inconsistent compliance from operators and smaller manufacturers pose substantial risks.

“The core issue is not with the standards themselves, but with their enforcement,” explained Dinesh Rathi, Senior Vice President at IntrCity SmartBus, in an exclusive interaction with Business Today. “While certified manufacturers follow the norms, inconsistencies arise when smaller operators or builders overlook compliance, either due to cost or oversight gaps.”

The major requirements

To address this, Rathi emphasises the need for stronger periodic audits, accountability during registration, and better-trained enforcement authorities. He believes that India doesn’t need new rules but rather a more rigorous execution of the ones already in place to make intercity bus travel safer and more reliable.

A critical step towards ensuring better compliance and uniformity across the country is the implementation of a National Bus Safety Code. "The bus industry, like rail or aviation, lacks a unified governing body, which leads to fragmented practices and varied enforcement from state to state," said Rathi. A centralised safety code would harmonise regulations, simplify monitoring, and establish consistent safety certifications for all operators, regardless of their location.

Addressing common causes of bus fire incidents, Rathi pointed to preventable factors like electrical short circuits, unauthorised modifications, and neglect in maintenance. "Better enforcement of existing standards, such as mandatory checks during certification and regular inspections, can significantly reduce these risks," he noted. He also stressed the importance of using certified fire-retardant materials and properly installed fire suppression systems to minimise fire hazards.

Rathi further emphasised that the safety issue cannot be solved by manufacturers alone. "At IntrCity SmartBus, we ensure all our partner buses are built by certified, compliant manufacturers," he said. "But the broader industry needs to collectively focus on safety. This includes regular third-party safety audits, investment in preventive maintenance, and ensuring that operators prioritise safety over cost-cutting measures."

In terms of practical, immediate steps to improve safety, Rathi suggested enforcing strict compliance checks during bus registration, mandating periodic vehicle fitness inspections, and training operators on the importance of regular maintenance. He also advocated for more established platforms for policymakers and stakeholders to discuss and streamline the safety regulations. Additionally, he recommended that the industry adopt better practices such as preventing overloading, using two drivers for longer routes, and installing safety equipment like breath analysers.

Key roles of manufacturers

Manufacturers also play a key role in making buses safer, particularly by embedding safety features during the design stage. Mr Prasad Chougale, Design Engineering Head at MG Group, emphasised that safety should start at the design stage, with a focus on structural integrity, fire-retardant materials, and fire detection systems in the engine compartments. He added, "Every bus design at MG Group undergoes rigorous testing and validation to ensure compliance with AIS and IS standards before production."

The shift towards safety doesn’t have to compromise cost-efficiency, according to Mr Sivakumar, President of Strategy & Sales at MG Group. He explained that engineering innovation can integrate safety features like fire suppression systems and emergency exits without driving up costs. "Safety does not always mean higher costs; when integrated efficiently, these features become cost-effective at scale," he noted. He also suggested that standardising components and optimising supply chains can help reduce costs without sacrificing safety.

For long-haul routes, the challenges are more pronounced, with the focus on ensuring structural stability under varied road conditions, fire safety in sleeper configurations, and integrating advanced monitoring technologies. "Managing electrical loads from multiple systems and ensuring efficient passenger evacuation designs are other challenges that need robust solutions," said Mr. Sivakumar. The industry is increasingly relying on simulation-based designs, smart materials, and technology to address these concerns and enhance safety on long-distance routes.

While the bus safety landscape in India has made some progress, experts agree that a comprehensive approach is required to tackle the existing challenges. From a unified safety code to better enforcement and innovative manufacturing practices, a coordinated effort across the entire ecosystem can go a long way in ensuring safer intercity bus travel in India.