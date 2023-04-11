India's first 3D-printed post office to come up in Bengaluru; Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw reacts

Bengaluru will soon have India's first post office built using 3D printing technology. The post office is being constructed at the Cambridge Layout in Ulsoor by Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T) at a cost of around Rs 23 lakh, which is about 30 to 40 per cent lower than that needed to build a normal post office.

The 3D-printed post office will be about 1,000 sq ft in size and is expected to be completed in about 45 days, according to reports.

S Rajendra Kumar, chief postmaster general of the Karnataka circle, told The Sunday Express, that they were "looking at building post offices with low-cost construction options using 3D printing technology".

"We feel this is the technology for the future; it may trigger interest in low-cost housing, which is our secondary interest," he added.

Meanwhile, L&T Construction on Tuesday revealed that while the technology has been approved by the Building Materials and Technology Promotion Council (BMTPC), the structural design of the post office has been validated by IIT Madras.

As per MV Satish, whole-time director and senior executive vice-president of L&T Construction (Buildings), the post office is Karnataka's first public structure to be built using 3D technology. The project is progressing at a brisk pace and once completed, the building will likely become a mini landmark in Bengaluru.

"L&T Construction's primary focus for 3D printing technology includes affordable housing up to G+3 floors, villas, military barracks, and single-floor schools, post offices, and factories. We are actively seeking to expand our portfolio of 3D printed structures in various sectors and are positioned well to capitalise on the benefits of this innovative technology," he explained, according to PTI.

The use of new technology for constructing a government building has impressed everyone, including Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw.

"Country’s first 3D-printed post office coming up in Bengaluru - hope this is the shape of things to come!!," she tweeted on Monday.

Country’s first 3D-printed post office coming up in Bengaluru - hope this is the shape of things to come!! https://t.co/IpmhbDXYER — Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (@kiranshaw) April 10, 2023

Take a look at how people reacted:

Look ma, they are 3D printing a building outside my house! @peakbengaluru pic.twitter.com/GVrRoC0b9u — Marisha Thakur (@MarishaThakur) April 6, 2023

WOW 🤯



India is building first 3D Printed Post Office. See how it’s done and quote this example in your #UPSC answers



Location: Cambridge Layout, Ulsoor, Bengaluru



Just Wow! 😍

Watch 👇🏼



pic.twitter.com/AbG0RDHnJP — UPSC CSE WHY (@CseWhy) April 10, 2023

We will soon have more of such 3D printed house / commercial buildings.



This is a post office that is being built on a pilot mode in Bengaluru at Halasuru.pic.twitter.com/YhErZXuwGN — Pradeep (@pradeepkarunadu) April 11, 2023

