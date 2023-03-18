India's Ladakh and Mayurbhanj featured in TIME's 2023 list of World's Greatest Places

TIME Magazine has recently revealed its annual list of the 50 greatest places in the world for 2023, highlighting destinations that offer unique and sustainable experiences as travel rebounds this year.
This year's list covers a wide range of locations, from the serene clear blue lagoons and ancient temples to the city where the notorious narco-terrorist Pablo Escobar once resided.
The chosen destinations reflect changes in the travel landscape, focusing on originality and sustainability as people seek out new experiences. The list provides inspiration for travellers who are looking for an unforgettable adventure.
Among the chosen destinations are two locations from India: Ladakh and Mayurbhanj.
Ladakh, located in the northernmost part of India, is a high-altitude region famous for its breathtaking landscapes, crystal-clear lakes, and snow-capped mountains. The region has a rich cultural heritage, and travellers can experience traditional Ladakhi culture by visiting ancient monasteries and participating in festivals.
Mayurbhanj, on the other hand, is a lesser-known destination located in the eastern state of Odisha. The region is home to a vibrant mix of tribal communities, and travellers can experience their unique culture by visiting weekly tribal markets and participating in traditional dance and music performances.
The list also includes other incredible destinations around the world.
Willamette Valley, Oregon
Río Grande, Puerto Rico
Tucson, Arizona
Yosemite National Park, California
Bozeman, Montana
Washington, DC
Vancouver, Canada
Churchill, Canada
Dijon, France
Pantelleria, Italy
Naples, Italy
Aarhus, Denmark
St Moritz, Switzerland
Timisoara, Romania
Sylt, Germany
Berat, Albania
Budapest, Hungary
Vienna, Austria
Barcelona, Spain
Brisbane, Australia
Kangaroo Island, Australia
Dominica
Mexico City, Mexico
Guadalajara, Mexico
Torres del Paine National Park, Chile
Pantanal, Brazil
Medellín, Colombia
Ollantaytambo, Peru
Roatán, Honduras
Kyoto, Japan
Nagoya, Japan
Isan, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
Jeju Island, South Korea
Luang Prabang, Laos
Giza and Saqqara, Egypt
Chyulu Hills, Kenya
Ruhengeri, Rwanda
Rabat, Morocco
Dakar, Senegal
Loango National Park, Gabon
Freetown Peninsula, Sierra Leone
The Red Sea, Saudi Arabia
Aqaba, Jordan
Jerusalem
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Tuamotu Archipelago, French Polynesia
