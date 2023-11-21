IndiGo asks passengers to get off plane to avoid flying with just 8 passengers; airline clarifies

On Sunday night, IndiGo's ground staff at Bengaluru airport reportedly convinced eight passengers to leave a Chennai-bound aircraft by promising to put them on another flight. However, as the passengers got off, they realised they had been tricked as IndiGo allegedly refused to fly with only eight people onboard.

The incident took place at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) at around 9:30 pm, reported Times of India. The eight passengers also included elderly people, who along with other fellow travellers were onboard IndiGo flight 6E478 from Amritsar to Chennai via Bengaluru. Apart from these passengers, the others deboarded in Bengaluru.

These flyers alleged that they had to stay in Bengaluru overnight amid the chaos and fly out on Monday. They also stated that the airline did not even arrange for their stay despite causing the hurdle in their otherwise planned journey.

The incident was confirmed by IndiGo sources at the airport.

“Six passengers, including I, were seated in the plane on the Bengaluru tarmac when I received a call on my mobile phone from an IndiGo ground crew member asking me to get off the flight as he was waiting for me inside the airport with my boarding pass for another flight, ready to depart to Chennai,” the TOI report quoted a flyer as saying.

The other passengers also got similar phone calls, as per the report.

Meanwhile, the airline in a statement apologised for the inconvenience caused and defended its case.

"On November 19, 2023 flight 6E 478 was operating from Amritsar to Chennai via Bengaluru with eight transit passengers on board. Due to the delay of the incoming aircraft from Amritsar, these passengers were unable to board the onward flight to Chennai at the Bengaluru Airport," IndiGo said in a statement.

"IndiGo ground staff made every possible effort to help passengers make the connection, but due to lack of time, they were unable to board the aircraft. IndiGo staff offered the passengers overnight accommodation and booking on the next available flight but certain passengers chose to stay at the airport lounge. We deeply apologise for the inconvenience caused to the passengers," it added.

