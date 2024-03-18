Infosys founder gifts shares worth Rs 240 cr to grandson, making him India's youngest millionaire

Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy has gifted 15,00,000 shares, equivalent to a 0.04 percent stake, worth over Rs 240 crore to his grandson Ekagrah Rohan Murty, according to an exchange filing. The stake transfer has potentially made four-month-old Ekagrah India's youngest millionaire.

Following this transaction performed off-market, Murthy now holds a 0.36 percent stake in Infosys, India's second-largest IT services company, down from a prior 0.40 percent or over 1.51 crore shares.

This gift marks the most recent chapter in the remarkable journey of Infosys, a company that began in 1981 with $250 and has since transformed into one of India's most respected firms. It has notably set a new benchmark for corporate governance and wealth creation.

Ekagrah Rohan Murty is the third grandchild of the Murthys and the son of Rohan Murty and Aparna Krishnan.

The name Ekagrah has roots in Sanskrit and symbolises unwavering focus and determination.

Sudha Murty, the co-founder of Infosys, who stepped down from her role at the Infosys Foundation in December 2021, continues her philanthropic initiatives through her family's foundation.

She was sworn in as a member of the Rajya Sabha, India's upper house of Parliament, just recently.

While reflecting on a significant milestone during his appearance at the India Today Conclave 2024, Narayana Murthy said, “When I sat in front of those scorching lights on a high stool in Nasdaq when we became the first Indian company to be listed on Nasdaq. I think that was, in some sense, we were doing something that had not be done at all by an Indian company.”

Reflecting on his journey, Murthy candidly shared his perspective on what he considers his greatest regret. Speaking at the India Today Conclave 2024, he pondered over missed opportunities, acknowledging that certain bold initiatives were left unexplored during his tenure.

Murthy attributed this to the organizational ethos of Infosys, which prioritized an enlightened democratic approach from its inception. While he refrained from labeling it as a regret, he conceded that adhering to such principles might have led to a somewhat restrained growth trajectory, compared to the potential that could have been realized through more audacious decision-making.