Inspired by physically challenged man's venture, Anand Mahindra sets aside Rs 1 crore for micro-entrepreneurs

Anand Mahindra Tweet: In his latest tweet, business tycoon and philanthropist Anand Mahindra talked about helping small entrepreneurs. Here's what he said

The Mahindra group chairman recently offered to set aside Rs 1 crore for helping out microentrepreneurs The Mahindra group chairman recently offered to set aside Rs 1 crore for helping out microentrepreneurs

Tycoon Anand Mahindra has offered to set aside Rs 1 crore for helping micro-entrepreneurs. Taking to Twitter, the Mahindra & Mahindra Chairman shared a video, which features a Gujarat-based differently-abled man, Vishnu Patel, who makes vehicles using electronic waste and electronics parts.

Calling his life's story "fabulous" and inspirational, Mahindra offered to help the differently-abled vehicle manufacturer by upgrading his workshop.

The Mahindra Group Chairman said he was "inspired" with Patel's life. Soon after Mahindra shared the tweet, it went viral and garnered over 3,000 likes and 15,000 shares. "In fact he's inspired me to personally set aside Rs 1 cr as an initial fund to invest in micro-entrepreneurs like him in the country. So much talent & innovation waiting for recognition," he tweeted.

Vishnu Patel, who can't hear anything since his birth, intends to make three wheelers for 'divyangs', according to his conversation with the news agency ANI. The agency also quoted him saying if he got Rs 20 lakh, he could make vehicles that would make India proud.

