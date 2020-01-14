Flipkart to expand its supply chain, will lead to creation of 5000 jobs in Haryana

The e-commerce giant Flipkart has decided to expand its supply chain by opening two of its largest fulfillment centres (FCs) in Haryana which is expected to generate more than 5000 jobs in the Farukkhnagar region. According to an official statement by Flipkart, the fulfillment will be spread across 9 lakh feet and will help the company immensely in expanding its supply chain infrastructure.

With these centres, Flipkart has 12 assets in Haryana. These include supply chain infrastructures for large appliances,non-large (mobiles,apparel,etc), grocery and furniture. The setting up of these supply chains will boost Flipkart's capacity in the state to above 20 lakh square feet. According to the Senior Vice President of Flipkart, Amitesh Jha, Flipkart has one of the strongest supply chains in the country.

The e-commerce giant makes over 40 million deliveries in a month and employs more than 120,000 people across the country. When asked about the effect this will have on local jobs, Jha said that the addition of these two facilities will strengthen the supply chain further and build capabilities to enable an ecosystem for MSMEs, local manufacturers and this,in turn will result in creation of quality local jobs. This investment in the state by Flipkart will lead to the creation of around 5000 jobs. This will also include employment opportunities for women and differently-abled.

The company intends to increase the market access for MSMEs, sellers and regional artists whilst managing consumer demand. During the previous festive sales, Flipkart's FCs in Haryana handled upto 40% of the orders from all over the country.

Also read: Over-regulation by govt killing auto industry, says Rajiv Bajaj; Budget must address 'real issues'

Also read: Oyo to lay off 1,000 people as part of restructuring exercise