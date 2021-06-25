Instagram may soon let users post from desktop

After more than a decade of solely focusing on its mobile product, Instagram is thinking of allowing users to post their feed from their desktop computers. A number of Twitter users noticed that the test feature had gone live on Thursday, and Instagram confirmed the test.

"We know that many people access Instagram from their computer," said Facebook spokeswoman Christine Pai. "To improve that experience, we're now testing the ability to create a Feed post on Instagram with their desktop browser."

Instagram, founded in 2010, long resisted building a web version of its product because it was intended to be used as people were out taking pictures and videos of their lives with their phones. Now, as more of the people posting on Instagram are influencers or professionals, putting up highly edited or produced photos and videos is done hours or days after the moment happens.

Why now? Apparently over the course of the pandemic, the company saw a rise in people browsing the application from their computers rather than their phones. Users believe Instagram's decision to add publishing through desktops is part of a much bigger plan for the platform to go forward.

Lately, Instagram has designed more tools to lure content creators from competitors like YouTube and TikTok. It added the ability to view stories on the web in 2017 and added direct messaging to desktop last year.

