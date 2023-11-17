‘Interesting. But I have one question’: Anand Mahindra shares video of man on top of tractor, leaves internet in splits

Anand Mahindra on Friday shared a video of a man sitting on the top of a tractor similar to what is seen in JCBs. He posted the video on X, formerly Twitter, where the man was driving the tractor, sitting on a black chair attached with an iron ladder. He wrote, "Interesting. But I have only one question: WHY?"

The video, which has gone viral, shows the man perched atop a tractor, managing its operations from a mounted black chair – an unusual sight seen only in JCBs.

Interesting. But I have only one question: WHY? pic.twitter.com/Iee9NZC48E — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 17, 2023

The unusual video has since ignited widespread amusement and speculation among netizens, with many people wondering why the man is sitting on the top of the tractor. Some people have speculated that he is doing it for fun, while others have suggested that he may have a practical reason for doing so.

He wanted to see the traffic ahead 😅 — Apurv Anand (@apurv_anand) November 17, 2023

Looks like an unemployed engineer 😅 — Anika (@stunninganika) November 17, 2023

Maybe he is using the tractor 🚜 in a field where the crop height is that much and perched at that level he would be able to see clearly where he should move!Would be informative to find out! — Seetharaman K C 🇮🇳 (@seetharamankc) November 17, 2023

1. Much clearance of road/field even 1km away 🤣

2. If tractor reversed by accident, he can jump safely🤣🤣 — Satish Ram Reddy (@_SaRaRe) November 17, 2023

For content ! People do crazy things for content 😐 — Anshu V (@AnshuVajpayee) November 17, 2023

"He wanted to see the traffic ahead 😅," a user wrote. Another one commented, "Looks like an unemployed engineer 😅." "Maybe he is using the tractor 🚜 in a field where the crop height is that much and perched at that level he would be able to see clearly where he should move!Would be informative to find out!," a third user wrote.

"1. Much clearance of road/field even 1km away 🤣 2. If tractor reversed by accident, he can jump safely🤣🤣," a user wrote. "For content ! People do crazy things for content 😐," a user commented.

