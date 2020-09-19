IPL 2020: KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan wishes MI and CSK 'big hug from 6 feet away'

The Indian Premier League (IPL)'s two teams - Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - are soon to kickstart the tournament's inaugural match in Abu Dhabi. Ahead of what promises to be a cracker of a contest between the long-time rivals Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians (MI) and MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) co-owner Shah Rukh Khan sent his wishes to both teams.

Bollywood superstar, in a tweet, wrote: "All the best to @ChennaiIPL & @mipaltan for today's match. Wishing all the players to be healthy and have a good game. Do well @ImRo45 & @msdhoni. Can't wait to watch you boys! Big hug from 6 feet away."

The last time the two teams met, it was Mumbai Indians that triumphed over MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings by one run and won the IPL trophy for the fourth time. Mumbai Indians is the only team in the IPL franchise to do so.

Chennai Super Kings, which lost all four games to Mumbai last year, would be eager to start with a league on a positive note and win the match. All eyes will be on Chennai Super Kings' captain Dhoni, who will be returning to cricket after more than a year.

Additionally, when Sachin Tendulkar was asked about the rivalry between Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings rivalry, he replied that for any tournament to be successful you need rivals. He said, "For any tournament to succeed you need rivalries. Mumbai Indians, as well as Chennai Super Kings, have a very very strong fan base. Both are extremely competitive."

Tendulkar added, "There have been occasions where you know Mumbai Indians were pushed badly in a corner and we've been able to pull through and win that game and the same thing has happened also with Chennai Super Kings. It makes that competition unpredictable and when there is an element of unpredictability people get glued to the television sets that is the beauty of any sport. But when it's played at the highest level and so fiercely competitive people like to see that and this year also it's not going to be any different."